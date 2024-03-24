Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

