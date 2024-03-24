Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 1.0 %

HRB traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $48.69. 935,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,187. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.