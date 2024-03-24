Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SYF traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 3,608,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,379. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

