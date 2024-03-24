Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $831,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. 5,790,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,987. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

