Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $708,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 23,870,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

