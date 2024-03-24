Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SCHD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.38. 3,604,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,469. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

