Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.07. 28,437,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

