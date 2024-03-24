Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $364,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMMV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,906 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $864.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

