Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,675 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. 6,666,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646,699. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

