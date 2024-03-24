Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys 7,617 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 0.7% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,087. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

