Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $17.98

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

XPeng stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPeng has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in XPeng by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

