Brokerages Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target at $22.71

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several brokerages have commented on VTYX. Oppenheimer raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $396.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 37,240 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 962.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 987,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 160.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 42.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 107,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

