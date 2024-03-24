Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $199.86

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.86.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

