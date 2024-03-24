Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price at $199.86

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.86.
OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Display Price Performance
OLED opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $194.84.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Universal Display Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.