Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$32.21

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Northland Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Northland Power

Northland Power Stock Up 0.2 %

NPI stock opened at C$22.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.01. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.1811321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.