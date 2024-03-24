Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,353.47. 3,862,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,258.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,052.11. The company has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

