Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$325.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$315.00 to C$325.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$319.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Shares of BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$302.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$270.67. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$206.30 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.