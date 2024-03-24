BOX (NYSE:BOX) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of BOX opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,064,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,810,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in BOX by 6.9% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,942,000 after purchasing an additional 349,976 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $105,797,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

