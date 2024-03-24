Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,617. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.