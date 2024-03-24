Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $139.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.56.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,183,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,636,000 after buying an additional 198,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
Shares of BAH stock opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
