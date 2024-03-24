Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $139.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,183,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,636,000 after buying an additional 198,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

