BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

