Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Black Hills makes up approximately 2.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.13% of Black Hills worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 437,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,635. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

