Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $962.51 Million (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $65,676.14 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,291.40 billion and approximately $962.51 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.20 or 0.00729641 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00130358 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,663,187 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

