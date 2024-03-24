Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $962.51 Million (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $65,676.14 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,291.40 billion and approximately $962.51 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.20 or 0.00729641 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00054867 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00130358 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,663,187 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
