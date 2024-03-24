Berenberg Bank Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of Hold.

Get ENI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENI

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. ENI has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5186 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ENI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.