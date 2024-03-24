Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $672,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

