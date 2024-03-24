Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Beldex has a market cap of $262.82 million and $2.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.86 or 0.05144142 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00081970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

