Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

BNS opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.80.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,567,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,861,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $652,409,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

