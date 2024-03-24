Bank of America Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $298.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $250.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.38.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.2 %

WSM opened at $312.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $316.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

