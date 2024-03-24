Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

