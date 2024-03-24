Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.65.
Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC
Insider Activity at Bank of America
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.