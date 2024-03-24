Bangor Savings Bank Sells 159 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,626. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.