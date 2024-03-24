Bangor Savings Bank Has $91,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Banco Santander by 770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,153 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 2,649,928 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

