Bangor Savings Bank Has $218,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

NIKE Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

