Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

