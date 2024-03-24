Bangor Savings Bank Has $176,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,732,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. 1,010,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,043. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

