Bangor Savings Bank Buys 934 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

PPL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 4,445,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,362. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.