Bangor Savings Bank Buys 268 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,768. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

