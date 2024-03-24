Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

