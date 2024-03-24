Baker Boyer National Bank Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 680,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,546.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 390,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

