Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 2,795 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $188.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.49.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

