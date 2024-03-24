Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

