Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

