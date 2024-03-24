Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by PATRIZIA Pty Ltd

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,392 shares during the quarter. Avangrid comprises about 9.2% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

