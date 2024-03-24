AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $9.95 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.78. 4,449,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,498. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.