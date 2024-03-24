AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 30,084 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 2,885,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $76.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.