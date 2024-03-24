AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $5.87 Million Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Juniper Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares in the company, valued at $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 3,307,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,765. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

