AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $204.42. 1,958,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.78 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

