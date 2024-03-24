AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

APA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

