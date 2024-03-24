AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,223 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. 5,011,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,941. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

