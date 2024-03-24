AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 6,750 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,090. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

