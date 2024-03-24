AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 27,030 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,911. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.