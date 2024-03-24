AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,427,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 88,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,292,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Loews by 6.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 131,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,821. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

